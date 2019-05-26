Sunday ceremonies in New Haven honor fallen veterans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The City of New Haven held its 151st annual Memorial Day Ceremony to honor veterans who died while in service.

Wreaths were laid at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on Long Wharf Drive.

A few hours later, a second event was held at the World War Memorial Flagpole on the New Haven Green.

A free Memorial Day concert, held at Southern Connecticut State University's campus, was also part of Sunday's New Haven ceremonies.

