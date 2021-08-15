‘Sunday COVID-19 Conversations’: Waterbury community gathers to learn more about the coronavirus

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The community of Waterbury got together Sunday to learn more about COVID-19.

The event was called “Sunday COVID-19 Conversations” and was held at the Grace Baptist Church. People had the chance to learn more about the COVID variants, how the variants impact mental health, and vaccinations.

This was all to help make sure people in the Brass City get accurate information.

“What I do is give you 5-10 minutes to pose any question that you have rather than you going to Google it or asking your neighbors about it,” one speaker explained.

COVID survivors also had a chance to speak about their experiences.