Superheroes visit kids at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital

New Haven

by: Suzie Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– They fight crime, they fight grime, and they’re here to cheer up some kids who need it the most. 

Patients at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital looked out their windows to see some special guests; window washers dressed as superheroes rappelled down the Children’s wing Thursday morning. 

“It’s pretty special, it’s pretty cool,” said Angel Rivera, a patient at Yale New Haven and avid Marvel superhero fan.

It’s a fun morning for the kids and the superheroes. 

“The kids love it, they enjoy it, and that’s why we keep coming back year after year,” said window washer Evan Bennett, who doubled as Captain America for the morning. He said this is his fifth year dressing up for the patients.

Yale-New Haven has welcomed their superhero guests for years. They say it lifts the kids’ spirits making it a special day at the hospital. 

