yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

Supporters out in force for Trump parade, rally in Wallingford

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds took to the streets in Wallingford and North Haven Sunday in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection.

The rally took the form of a boisterous car parade full of honking horns and cheers. It started at Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford and ended at the North Haven Green.

Supporters say they hope their showing motivates people to make sure their voices are heard one election day.

  • Trump rally Wallingford – 10 25 20 – Photo: Ashley Baylor WTNH
  • Trump rally Wallingford – 10 25 20 – Photo: Ashley Baylor WTNH
  • Trump rally Wallingford – 10 25 20 – Photo: Ashley Baylor WTNH

Candidate for U.S. 3rd Congressional District Margaret Streicker (R) was there and told News 8, “Change is coming…get out there and vote. Change is happening and November 3rd is going to be monumental.”

Trump supporter Eleanor Gambardella, “I’ve never been to anything like this before, never. I know they’re all out there. I know people support Trump but are being very quiet about it.”

WEB EXTRA: Trump Rally in Wallingford

Supporters say they look forward to casting their ballots by Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Northford Ice Pavilion closed for at least a week after increase in COVID-19 cases among hockey teams

News /

Supporters out in force for Trump parade, rally in Wallingford

News /

WEB EXTRA: Trump Rally Wallingford

News /

Car slams into back of tractor-trailer on I-95, driver dies

News /

Crews battle two-alarm residential fire on Spring Street in New Haven

News /

Waterbury police investigating hit-and-run on Wolcott Street, pedestrian seriously injured

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss