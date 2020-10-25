Supporters out in force for Trump parade, rally in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds took to the streets in Wallingford and North Haven Sunday in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection.

The rally took the form of a boisterous car parade full of honking horns and cheers. It started at Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford and ended at the North Haven Green.

Supporters say they hope their showing motivates people to make sure their voices are heard one election day.

Trump rally Wallingford – 10 25 20 – Photo: Ashley Baylor WTNH

Candidate for U.S. 3rd Congressional District Margaret Streicker (R) was there and told News 8, “Change is coming…get out there and vote. Change is happening and November 3rd is going to be monumental.”

Trump supporter Eleanor Gambardella, “I’ve never been to anything like this before, never. I know they’re all out there. I know people support Trump but are being very quiet about it.”

Supporters say they look forward to casting their ballots by Nov. 3.