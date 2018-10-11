New Haven

Surveillance video shows grown woman brutally attacking teen girl on CT Transit bus

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Disturbing video shows a grown woman violently beating, punching, even biting a 16-year-old girl on a CT Transit bus, according to police.

We first told you about the brutal attack in September when Hamden detectives released a picture of the attacker in hopes someone recognizes her.  

Since then only News 8 obtained the actual surveillance video showing an argument, then a thrown drink appears to be what started the assault.

Another angle of the video captures what cops describe as a "heavy set" woman on top of the child pummeling her from above.

 A good Samaritan steps in to shield two children with the adult suspect.  

Then, as the girl retreats to the back of the bus, the alleged attacker follows, cornering her in the door.

CT Transit says the bus driver was fairly new on the job and broke protocol when she failed to pull over and failed to alert dispatch.  

She received verbal counseling.

Meanwhile, after the fight the suspect sat down and combed her wig like nothing ever happened.

Hamden Police want to give them a call if you recognize the suspect.

