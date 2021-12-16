Survey ranks best places to get pizza. See where CT falls on the list

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) –  Connecticut, particularly New Haven, is known to have some of the best pizza in the world. According to rent.com, New Haven falls short against two other cities in the country.

According to the real estate website, New Haven is third on the list for the best pizza in the country. The website looked at the top 10 best cities for pizza.

To determine the best cities in America, the website looked at the percentage of pizza restaurants to all restaurants in a city, the number of pizza restaurants per square mile, and the number of pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents.

So, which city was number one? Rochester, New York.

Another city in Connecticut also made it in the top 10 for the best pizza.

Here’s the 10 top cities with the best pizza, according to the website:

  1. Rochester, NY
  2. Pittsburch, PA
  3. New Haven, CT
  4. Philadelphia, PA
  5. Bridgeport, CT
  6. Miami, FL
  7. Buffalo, NY
  8. Cambridge, MA
  9. Worcester, MA
  10. Manchester, NH

What do you think of this list?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Brookfield Police Department donates thousands of toys to Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

News /

Platt Avenue, Cherry Lane in West Haven close due to shooting investigation

News /

Local medical experts share expectations, concerns about omicron variant

News /

State Rep.-elect McGee prepared to earn trust of constituents back after DiMassa arrest

News /

Officials encourage travelers to ride bus from New Haven to Tweed

News /

Homeless shelters to receive PPE supplies ahead of colder temperature

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss