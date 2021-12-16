Survey ranks best places to get pizza. See where CT falls on the list

(WTNH) – Connecticut, particularly New Haven, is known to have some of the best pizza in the world. According to rent.com, New Haven falls short against two other cities in the country.

According to the real estate website, New Haven is third on the list for the best pizza in the country. The website looked at the top 10 best cities for pizza.

To determine the best cities in America, the website looked at the percentage of pizza restaurants to all restaurants in a city, the number of pizza restaurants per square mile, and the number of pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents.

So, which city was number one? Rochester, New York.

Another city in Connecticut also made it in the top 10 for the best pizza.

Here’s the 10 top cities with the best pizza, according to the website:

Rochester, NY Pittsburch, PA New Haven, CT Philadelphia, PA Bridgeport, CT Miami, FL Buffalo, NY Cambridge, MA Worcester, MA Manchester, NH

What do you think of this list?