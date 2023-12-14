WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old convicted felon faces multiple charges for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old boy in the food court area of Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury,

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnola announced the arrest of 19-year-old Marcos Gonzalez Jr. at a press conference Thursday morning.

The charges stem from the Dec. 8 shooting in the food court area of the mall. Police said the teenager was shot in the chest and food court. The teenager was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators said Gonzalez knew the victim, and a dispute over the suspect’s girlfriend may have led to the shooting.

“He is a convicted felon,” Spagnola said. “He has some larceny charges that are connected with automobile theft. He’s 19 years old, so he’s only been an adult for a short period of time. He is very familiar with us here at the Waterbury police as a juvenile offender.”

Police said they believe they found the gun in a grassy area along Interstate 84.

Gonzalez was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal transfer, sale or purchase of a firearm.

The police chief also said that they expect to make more arrests in connection to the fight that ensued before the shooting.

Gonzalez Jr. is being held on a $1.5 million bond. He’s due in court on Thursday.

