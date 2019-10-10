1  of  2
Suspect arrested in connection to 2017 homicide in Waterbury

Josue Cruz, 36 (Photo: Waterbury Police Department)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect in connection to a 2017 homicide has been arrested, according to Waterbury police.

On October 9th, police arrested Josue Cruz, 36, in Massachusetts and extradited him back to Connecticut.

Police believe Cruz killed Lisa Chinova, 29, back on June 22, 2017. A neighbor found her dead in an apartment on Greenmount Terrace and called police.

Upon investigation, police learned Cruz lived with Chinova and a son.

Cruz was also arrested on October 2nd in Massachusetts on domestic violence charges in two other cases. This happened while an arrest warrant for Cruz with charges relating to Chinova’s murder was being processed.

Cruz received several charges in connection to the death of Chinova including Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Other charges on the warrant include Breach of Peace, Strangulation and two counts of Failure to Appear in Court.

Cruz is being held on a $1,256,500 bond.

