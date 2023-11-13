NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect tried to attack police officers during an arrest on Monday morning at the Dollar General in North Branford, according to authorities.

North Branford police responded to the Dollar General on Foxon Boulevard for the report of an active robbery. After arriving at the scene, police discovered a vehicle stolen out of New Haven with a passenger inside. Police said the passenger cooperated with police and was taken into custody.

According to police, arriving officers located a second suspect inside the store. The officers attempted to arrest the suspect who resisted and tried to attack them.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for minor injuries.

Police said no store employees or customers were injured during the attempted robbery.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.