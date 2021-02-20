Suspect crashes stolen car, jumps off Q-Bridge to avoid police, troopers say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is accused of crashing a stolen car and jumping off of the Q-Bridge on Interstate-95 to get away from responding troopers, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers said on Saturday at around 10 a.m., the suspect crashed the vehicle into a snowbank. Troopers believe the vehicle was stolen. The suspect ran off and jumped off of the Q-Bridge to allegedly get away from the responding troopers. They eventually caught up with the suspect on land.

The suspect was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for precationary measures and is in stable condition.

State police are expected to provide more details Saturday evening.