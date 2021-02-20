Suspect crashes stolen car, jumps off Q-Bridge to avoid police, troopers say

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
state-police-cruiser-generic-day_1522171946268.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is accused of crashing a stolen car and jumping off of the Q-Bridge on Interstate-95 to get away from responding troopers, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers said on Saturday at around 10 a.m., the suspect crashed the vehicle into a snowbank. Troopers believe the vehicle was stolen. The suspect ran off and jumped off of the Q-Bridge to allegedly get away from the responding troopers. They eventually caught up with the suspect on land.

The suspect was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for precationary measures and is in stable condition.

State police are expected to provide more details Saturday evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury city alderman speculates closure of Sacred Heart High School part of a business deal

News /

Surveillance video of Hamden purse-snatching victim getting dragged by SUV

News /

Meriden cancels this year's Daffodil Festival due to pandemic

News /

Homeless community members get COVID vaccine in New Haven

News /

PD: Meriden man arrested in connection to June 2020 hotel homicide

News /

Pet of the Week: Kittie

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss