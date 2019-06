NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A suspect is in custody after a standoff on West Hazel Street in New Haven Wednesday morning.

Police say 29-year-old Sean Walder of New Haven was wanted for multiple arrests warrants.

Officers spotted Walder in the Newhallville neighborhood at around 10:50 a.m. Walder then ran into a nearby housing complex.

Officers convinced Walder to safely give himself up two hours later. No injuries were reported.