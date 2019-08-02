Suspect in deadly hit-and-run in New Haven was at bar hour before crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–News 8 has confirmed the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run in New Haven was at a bar the night of the crash.

Last Friday evening, 55-year-old Judy Gomez was at Diesel Lounge just an hour before the crash on the Tomlinson Bridge.

According to bar, she spent $22 on drinks. The bar has turned over the receipt to the police.

18-year-old Chris Franco died after he was hit while riding his scooter.

His 15-year-old friend was also hit and is still in the hospital.

