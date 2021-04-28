Suspect in Derby officer-involved shooting in Ansonia faces judge; officer identified

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect involved in a Derby officer-involved shooting in Ansonia Monday faced a judge Wednesday.

The suspect, Corneilus McCullough, 29, of Derby wheeled into lockup in a wheelchair Wednesday, the convicted felon accused of firing a Smith and Wesson revolver on the Ansonia/Derby line Monday, after he and his 16-year-old cousin stopped a Derby officer, asking for help.

Officers say McCullough opened fire on a passing car right in front of them. That’s when the officer shot McCullough.

McCullough’s family denies that he was armed. The incident is now under investigation by the State Police and State’s Attorneys.

Wednesday, around the same time McCullough had his bond set at $500,000, the Danbury State’s Attorney’s Office released its preliminary use of force report identifying Officer Patrick Foley as the Derby cop who shot McCullough.

The report says the 13-year police veteran fired his department-issued handgun after McCullough fired his own gun.

In the courtroom, authorities said McCullough has a history of run-ins with the law and is on the Deadly Weapon Offender Registry. He’s now facing new weapons charges. Citing that history, the judge raised his bond.

The State’s Attorney’s initial report does not say McCullough was aiming at the passing car—only that the vehicle and driver were totally unrelated to whatever was going on.

Derby Police are in the process of getting body cameras. Right now there appears to be no footage of what happened on Monday. McCullough’s family did not speak to reporters outside court Wednesday. He remains in custody.

