Suspect in New Haven neighbor fatal shooting due in court

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who confessed to shooting his 55-year-old neighbor is due back in court on Tuesday.
Police say 53-year-old Robert Parris Jr. shot Michael Rosario in the hea during an argument inside their Court Street apartment building in December.
Parris was charged with murder. He was arraigned in court on Dec. 24 and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Rosario died a day after he was shot.
