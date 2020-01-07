Suspect in New Haven neighbor fatal shooting due in court

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who confessed to shooting his 55-year-old neighbor is due back in court on Tuesday.

Police say 53-year-old Robert Parris Jr. shot Michael Rosario in the hea during an argument inside their Court Street apartment building in December.

Robert Parris (Credit: New Haven PD)

Parris was charged with murder. He was arraigned in court on Dec. 24 and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Rosario died a day after he was shot.

