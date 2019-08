NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly burglarized a Naugatuck liquor store early Friday morning.

Police say that officers are investigating a commercial burglary that happened at 1:50 a.m. at Big Liquors, at 1183 New Haven Road.

Naugatuck police posted surveillance photos of the suspect inside of the business on the department’s Facebook page.

The Naugatuck Police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at Big… Posted by Naugatuck Police Department on Friday, August 16, 2019

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any information is asked to contact police.