MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have arrested two men for threatening and attempting to evade police over the weekend, according to authorities.

At 10 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a home on Wilcox Avenue after receiving a call that men in masks were threatening to kill a person while brandishing firearms. Police dispatch said a caller reported that the suspects allegedly threatened to kill her son.

After arriving at the home, police said the suspects were seen outside the home and became startled. According to police, the suspects then jumped on a moped and attempted to avoid police.

The suspects led police on a brief pursuit until they were no longer able to drive the moped, according to authorities.

Police said the suspects then jumped off the moped and fled on foot. Officers apprehended one suspect but the other suspect was able to disappear.

The suspect in custody was identified as 25-year-old Adrian Cardona. Police said Cardona was in possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotics. Cadrona was also in violation of parole, according to police.

A Berlin police K9 team was called in to help search for the second suspect later identified as 30-year-old Joshua Ayala.

During the search, police found a loaded firearm and hat they believed belonged to Ayala. He was shortly located after police found the weapon.

According to police, Ayala was in possession of several packets of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia at the time of arrest. The two suspects were taken to Meriden Police Department headquarters and subsequently charged.

Ayala was charged with the following offenses:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of a high-capacity firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Weapons in a motor vehicle

First-degree threatening

Interfering

Second-degree breach of peace

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operating a motorcycle without a license.

Ayala was held on a $100,000 bond.

Cardona was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree breach of peace, interfering and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Police said Cardona was held for parole.

The Meriden Police Department is asking anyone with tips on violent crime to call the Major Crimes Unit at 203-630-6253. Residents with information on narcotics activity can contact the Meriden Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit to by calling 203-630-6273.