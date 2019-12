NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews at Yale New Haven Hospital say a suspicious substance found on Monday is not a threat.

A public safety officer found something inside a bag just after 1 p.m. Monday.

They brought it to a safe spot. We still don’t know exactly what it is, but the stuff is safe.

Roads around the hospital and medical campus that were shut down, but have all re-opened. Hospital operations were not impacted.