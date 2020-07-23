Swastika discovered outside JCC of Greater New Haven, PD investigating as hate crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A spray-painted swastika was discovered at the JCC of Greater New Haven, the Jewish Federation Foundation reported Wednesday.

The spray-painted swastika at the JCC was discovered on the sidewalk path leading to the swimming pool entrance, the Federation reported.

The Woodbridge Police were called and immediately responded and opened a case. They are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

The Federation adds, “FBI, ADL, and the Secure Community Network (SCN), have all been notified and are closely monitoring the situation. One year ago, The Jewish Federation worked with SCN, as the official safety and security organization of the Jewish community across North America, to conduct a full property review and put in place a number of security upgrades including a camera system, panic buttons, and safety procedures. The Jewish Federation also sponsored training on

security issues for the community.”

“We have been assured that there is no threat to our community at this time,” said CEO Judy Alperin.

According to the FBI, there has been a recent uptick of hate incidents, the Federation reports.

This comes a week after a Saint Joseph Church across town was vandalized with words and a satanic symbol. The church was closed for at least a day to be blessed and cleaned.

The Federation sent a statement following the attack condemning that vandalism and standing in solidarity with the church. Their letter also called on lawmakers to release funds meant to go toward security features at houses of worship. They repeated their call again Wednesday.

“This is not a Jewish problem. These acts of hate are an affront to all freedom-loving people,” said Alperin. “We are grateful for the support we have gotten from law enforcement officials and are hopeful that our elected officials will approve the funding for security infrastructure upgrades quickly.”