NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan favorite will return to Swim Across the Sound on Saturday, raising money for its own patients and families.

“We want to show our patients and our community that we are here for their individual needs, as well as their medical needs,” said Ann Gorton, with Code Blue Fish of St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

The team is made up of the medical center’s emergency department staff, including Ann Groton and Jamie Chila. The two see the impacts of cancer each day.

“Unfortunately, I’ve known a lot of people, friends, family, co-workers that have been affected by cancer,” Chila said. “If there was a way, I could show them that I’m here for them and I could give back to them, this was the way to do it.”

That care reaches beyond hospital walls.

Tom Gorton, a security officer, did his first Swim Across the Sound in 2011. He won’t swim this year, but will be at Captain’s Cove cheering on his mother in her 11th marathon.

“We can treat their medical needs, but they need so much more,” Ann Gorton said. “They need help with a wig, they need help with bills — even a dinner out — and the swim will provide that.”

Knowing how the patients will be helped makes the team swim with more intention.

“Every year, I know somebody personally affected by cancer,” Chila said. “They are running through my mind. I’m thinking of them and I’m praying for them.”

Ann Gorton thinks about the patients every stroke of the way.

“Every wave, every jellyfish, every sea life, every swallowing of the sea water, everything makes it totally worth it,” she said.

Code Blue Fish was the top fundraising team, as of Thursday, raising $18,000. Donations can be made online.

Tune in to News 8 on Saturday, July 29 for live coverage of Hartford HealthCare’s Swim Across the Sound Marathon from the Long Island Sound.