Swimmers brave the chilly waters in 18th Annual Plunge for Parks in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some brave souls kicked off 2020 with a swim in Long Island Sound.

The 18th annual ‘Plunge for Parks First Day New Haven’ took place at Lighthouse Point Park.

One swimmer told News 8, “It was really cold when I went in, and it was worse when I came out. I couldn’t feel my legs at all…then getting into the hot tub was like ‘boom’ back to normal temperature…I feel fine now.”

About 65 people took part in the plunge. Money raised by each swimmer goes toward the New Haven Park of their choosing.

New Haven

