MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The swimming area is closed at Hop Brook Lake in Middlebury due to high bacteria levels, according to the Army Corps. of Engineers.

The closure follows water quality testing of the lake, which indicated that bacteria levels exceeded standards in Connecticut.

The swimming area will remain closed until the next scheduled testing, and will reopen if the results are satisfactory, the Army Corps. of Engineers said.

While the swimming area is closed, the remainder of the park at Hop Brook Lake will remain open for picnicking, hiking, and other activities.

See the full list of state parks open this season here.