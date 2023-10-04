NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tacos Los Gordos celebrated one year in New Haven on a fitting date — National Taco Day.

The restaurant had seen its own challenges, with a fire initially postponing its ribbon cutting and grand opening that was scheduled for August 2022.

“I’m really grateful for all you guys, and grateful for New Haven, most of all,” Edgar Marcial, who owns the business, said. “Since that fire, you guys didn’t let us quit. We went through a rough, good year.”

He said he was thankful for people who reached out after the fire.

“New Haven is just so great,” Marcial said. “I couldn’t have picked a better place to be, honestly.”

The Orange Street business takes its culinary inspiration from Oaxaca, Michoacán, Tijuana and Mexico City.