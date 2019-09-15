Taking steps on the road to recovery to combat addiction

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The hope is a day at the beach can lead people down the road to recovery. On Saturday, a large group hit Walnut Beach in Milford to send an important message during a Recovery Run and Wellness Walk.

“Just don’t pick up, don’t use, don’t surround yourself with people you know are using and just don’t do it,” said Stefanie Skorvanek, a recovering drug addict. “It was the worst decision of my life.”

Stefanie and others who were part of this large group were hoping their power in numbers would highlight what they call a crisis in Connecticut — addiction to drugs and alcohol.



“I just lost my fiance to an overdose August first,” Stefanie said. “My daughter’s father passed away. It was a huge shock. None of us knew. He hid it really well.”

This, along with the opioid crisis, has hit many families hard.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2017, there were 955 overdose deaths involving opioids in Connecticut. That’s a rate of 27.7 deaths per 100,000 people, almost twice the national rate. The biggest dangers are fentanyl and heroin.

Last year on the New Haven Green, the danger was a drug called K-2. Scores of people collapsed on the Green, overdosing on K-2. One of the organizers of the Recovery Run and Wellness Walk was on the Green that day and saw the crisis firsthand.

“It was horrible. It was like being in a war zone when you were seeing ambulances driving in on the park in the Green there in New Haven,” said Carol Cruz, founder of The REACH OUT Project. “This is just devastating. Everyday we’re losing more people than we should.”

Another goal of the Recovery Run and Wellness Walk was to educate the public about the toll addiction can take on families. Lynn Kelley has not faced an addiction problem, but, says two of her loved ones did. She says she had to seek out help on how she should interact with her family members in order to know how to help them. She tells News8 what she learned:

“If I was able to change some of the ways that I interacted that there was the possibility that change could happen in our family,” she said.

If anyone needs help with the recovery process from addiction, you can contact The REACH OUT Project and Glorious Recovery. They helped to organize this event.