Tale of two cities: one New Haven business opens as another closes amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Haven business opens and just a few blocks away one closes – a sign of the turbulent economic times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Somos opened up just about a week ago on Orange Street. They’re serving up savory, scrumptious arepas. It’s a Venezuelan cuisine staple. A corn flour pocket filled with meats, cheeses, and everything good that goes with those things.

This restaurant has been the brainchild of the Cordido brothers for 5 years. The pair grew up in Hamden and wanted to make sure everyone in the Elm City got a chance to taste the flavors they grew up with.  They say the pandemic isn’t slowing them down.

“I know it’s a crazy time to start a restaurant, crazy time to open up a business, but we’ve had a great response from the neighborhood. I think people are looking to find an escape during all of this. I think food has always been the escape for people,” said co-owner Alejandro Cordido. “Food is definitely that bridge that connects everyone together…I think you know you can see it from the people coming out and sharing their appreciation for what we’re doing at this moment. So, very happy with it.”

If you would like to try Somos Handcrafted Arepas check out their website: http://www.somosarepas.com/

Just a few blocks away from Somos on Court Street is a very different story. On Monday, the Beer Collective let customers know they are closing on Instagram. They thanked everyone for their support and stated the pandemic hit the service industry hard in ways they could not predict or prepare for.

News 8 reached out to the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garrett Sheehan who says they’re sending out a new survey to businesses this week.

They’re trying to figure out just how badly the pandemic has hit New Haven and he says they are seeing a handful of places closing up shop.

Sheehan says so far, it’s been a very slow recovery.

