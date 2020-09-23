Talented Waterbury teen painter helps her sick father with sales of her art

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A talented teen painter is Waterbury is helping her very ill father with her love of art.

Get to know the name Angie Soto. The 15-year-old girl from Waterbury could become a well-known artist one day. For now, though, part of her passion for painting is the chance to help her dad, who’s sick.

“It’s kind of like an ache — a heartbreak,” she said. “You never want to see one of your loved ones get hurt.”

Her father, Angel, is suffering from type-one diabetes and is having trouble affording his mounting medical bills.

“I’m suffering from kidney disease, heart disease, anemia, and blindness from my diabetes,” Angel said.

Angie has decided to put her talents as an artist to good use. On Saturday, Sept. 26 from noon to 4 p.m., she’s hosting her own one-day art gallery to sell her paintings and raise money for her father’s medical bills.

“Angie’s Art Gallery” will be at the North End Recreation Center, located at 262 North Main Street in Waterbury.

She’s also using it to help the Fairfield Animal Shelter. Angie loves animals — you see that on many of her paintings.

This isn’t the first time Angie has put her paintbrush to good use helping others. Her mother tells News 8 in the past, Angie has also used her artwork to help her church, a local family who lost their father, and children who needed school supplies.

“She has an angelic heart,” said her father, Angel. “If there were more people like her in the world there wouldn’t be so much chaos and hate.”

“I just look up to her and say ‘I’m very proud of you,'” he said.

“My dad’s a great person and for him to go through this and still love me and support me any way he can just makes me feel important,” she said.