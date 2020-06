MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities were on the scene of an oil spill following a tanker crash in Meriden Sunday.

Meriden Police say the crash happened at 4 Hilltop Road.

Eversource has responded to the scene because one of their transformers was damaged after a pole snapped during the crash.

The scene is currently active. There is no word yet on if anyone has been injured or if any damage was caused by the leak.