Taste of New Haven, Zuppardi’s to host virtual class on history of pizza

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven’s worldwide reputation as a pizza destination is well documented. And now there’s something you can do to broaden your knowledge and taste even further.

Who knows pizza better than New Haven.

“You know our history is as rich as any history of pizza, not only in the country but in the world,” said Jim Ormrod, Zuppardi’s.

It’s time to push your pizza knowledge to the limit.

“You can learn how to make pizza, you can learn the history of pizza, we are really doing a lot more than we’ve ever done,” said Colin Caplan, Taste of New Haven.

It’s called ‘Pizza in America.” It’s 12 weeks, 12 virtual classes every Tuesday night, all from Taste of New Haven. It’s their version of a “food tour” in the middle of a pandemic.

“We’re trying to tell the story of our favorite food, but what we do best is pizza,” said Caplan.

We know what you really want, you want the real thing. Zuppardi’s will host a virtual class so you can recreate the magic from the comfort of your home.

Jim Ormrod grew up in the Zuppardi family, so he brings generations of knowledge to the table.

“For one I’m passionate about pizza. I’m passionate about the history of pizza, different methods, different styles of pizza. I am and I have been for a long time. I also am fortunate enough to have grown up in this business that I learned how to make a pizza at an age that I can’t even remember. I compare it to learning how to walk. Do you remember when you learn how to walk? I don’t really remember when I learned how to make pizza,” said Ormrod.

“If you’ve been eating pizza your whole life, you’re going to learn. It doesn’t matter, there’s always room to learn and there’s always room for more pizza,” said Caplan.

Take ’em all, or take ’em a la carte. The pizza party starts January 19.

