 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Tattoo parlors reopening in phase 2 say sterilization has always been part of the job; ready to get back to business

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many businesses are preparing for phase two of Governor Ned Lamont’s reopening plan. That includes gyms, movie theaters, and tattoo parlors.

At the Hope Gallery in downtown New Haven, they’re using a sterilizing mist to clean the entire place. They’re also moving furniture and getting rid of the entire waiting room.

Clients will wait in their cars and be seen one-by-one, wash their hands, and everyone will be wearing masks.

All this in an effort to abide by the governor’s health and safety criteria for businesses reopening in phase 2 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner, Joe Capobianco says he’s disappointed they couldn’t get back to work earlier. He says they use sterilization and navigate infectious diseases every day. It’s just part of the job.

“To be told that we’re not able to open, but that a haircut is more needed than a tattoo or somehow a barber or a hair salon is more educated…in daily life in sterilization and cleanliness, it’s kind of a shot and it’s a bummer to see,” said Capobianco. “We’re going to go above and beyond what’s been asked of us, not for us, not for the state, but for our clientele because we want them to feel as comfortable as possible.”

He says many clients started tattoos before the pandemic and now they’ve had to wait months with unfinished work. So, they’ve already been booking appointments for the June 20th reopening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Tattoo parlors reopening in phase 2 say sterilization has always been part of the job, they are ready to get back to business

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tattoo parlors reopening in phase 2 say sterilization has always been part of the job, they are ready to get back to business"

Waterbury group holding virtual classrooms to educate about race, culture

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury group holding virtual classrooms to educate about race, culture"

Wednesday's Warrior: Wallingford teen makes signs for healthcare workers, donates money local businesses

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Warrior: Wallingford teen makes signs for healthcare workers, donates money local businesses"

New Haven PD engage young people on the steps of PD headquarters after BLM protest, promises to continue to push for change

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven PD engage young people on the steps of PD headquarters after BLM protest, promises to continue to push for change"

Hamden officers join peaceful protests, look to improve trust with the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden officers join peaceful protests, look to improve trust with the community"

Renowned forensic scientist Dr.Henry Lee retires, cites COVID concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Renowned forensic scientist Dr.Henry Lee retires, cites COVID concerns"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss