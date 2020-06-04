Tattoo parlors reopening in phase 2 say sterilization has always been part of the job; ready to get back to business

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many businesses are preparing for phase two of Governor Ned Lamont’s reopening plan. That includes gyms, movie theaters, and tattoo parlors.

At the Hope Gallery in downtown New Haven, they’re using a sterilizing mist to clean the entire place. They’re also moving furniture and getting rid of the entire waiting room.

Clients will wait in their cars and be seen one-by-one, wash their hands, and everyone will be wearing masks.

All this in an effort to abide by the governor’s health and safety criteria for businesses reopening in phase 2 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner, Joe Capobianco says he’s disappointed they couldn’t get back to work earlier. He says they use sterilization and navigate infectious diseases every day. It’s just part of the job.

“To be told that we’re not able to open, but that a haircut is more needed than a tattoo or somehow a barber or a hair salon is more educated…in daily life in sterilization and cleanliness, it’s kind of a shot and it’s a bummer to see,” said Capobianco. “We’re going to go above and beyond what’s been asked of us, not for us, not for the state, but for our clientele because we want them to feel as comfortable as possible.”

He says many clients started tattoos before the pandemic and now they’ve had to wait months with unfinished work. So, they’ve already been booking appointments for the June 20th reopening.