NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s nothing unusual about a 737 heading down the runway at Tweed-New Haven Airport…unless there’s a team of people pulling it.

It was all for a good cause on Tuesday, when teams pulled the plane to raise money for Special Olympics Connecticut.

“Special Olympics is a great organization, and we’re so proud to sponsor this event,” Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy said. “But, just to partner with them — we really try to be active in the community. We’ve done a lot of things in the state of Connecticut. That’s something that is really important to us.”

Teams had to raise at least $2,000 to participate. Each member of the winning team won a free round-trip ticket from Avelo. Special Olympic athletes served as honorary team captains.

“We appreciate all the support and all the donations that everybody’s come in, because without you all, we wouldn’t be able to live our dreams,” said Robyn Batchelder, a Special Olympics global messenger for Farmington Valley. “Like, I went to Australia with Special Olympics, and I would have never been able to do that if it wasn’t for our sponsors and events like this.”

The teams pulled the 90,000-pound aircraft 20 feet. Groups came from law enforcement agencies, schools and local businesses. The winning team, Procyon Partners, pulled the airplane 20 feet within seven seconds.

Tuesday’s plane pull was sponsored by WWE, the Prospector Theater and Gemstone Farm. The event raised more than $40,000.