EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Haven Police Department arrested a teenager in connection to the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Dustin Cecarelli in May.

The suspect is 15 years old, but their identity will not be released. They were charged with manslaughter and assault, both in the first degree.

Cecarelli was stabbed at Tuttle Elementary School during a fight with several people, according to police. He died from his injuries at the hospital.