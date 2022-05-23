DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The teen accused of fatally stabbing another teen at a house party in Shelton posted bond Monday afternoon, his attorney confirmed to News 8.

Attorney Jake Donovan said the family of 16-year-old Raul “Lito” Valle, of Milford, posted a $2 million bond.

Earlier Monday, a judge denied a reduction in bond for Valle, who is accused of killing Fairfield Prep student, 17-year-old James McGrath, during a fight outside a home on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton on May 15.

Valle was arrested four days later and charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

He’s due back in court on July 15.

