HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a teenager from Hamden Wednesday in connection with the investigation of a theft that happened at a convenience store in January.

On the morning of Jan. 31, Hamden police officers responded to Alltown Fresh on Dixwell Avenue for a reported theft. Police said the investigation revealed a customer had her cell phone and purse stolen from her vehicle while she was pumping gas.

Both items were taken from the unlocked passenger side of her vehicle. According to police, the suspects arrived and fled from the parking lot in a stolen vehicle.

An attempt was later made to make fraudulent transactions on her bank account, police said.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old Hamden resident was charged in connection with the investigation. Police said he was charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny in the sixth degree.

The teen is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on April 12.

The investigation remains ongoing.