HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Hamden resident in January.

On Jan 15., a 22-year-old man was found dead inside a car after a shooting, according to police. He was identified as Herman Bellamy of Hamden.

Police said investigation revealed that 19-year-old Charles Hill of New Haven was a passenger inside Bellamy’s vehicle. Hill is accused of firing a handgun from inside Bellamy’s vehicle at another vehicle. Bellamy, the driver, was struck and killed during the exchange of gunfire, police said.

On Wednesday, Hill was charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm. He was previously charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting.

Investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford at (203) 230-4048.

