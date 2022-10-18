WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury teen was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, which has closed sections of Watertown Avenue, according to police.

Waterbury officers said that around 5:20 a.m., they responded to a complaint of a two-car crash on Watertown Avenue. Both drivers involved in the collision were immediately transported to local hospitals.

One driver received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The other driver, a 19-year-old man from Waterbury, was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

A parked, unoccupied vehicle was also struck during the collision and sustained damage.

Waterbury police said they are still investigating this incident. The area of Watertown Avenue from Tomkins Street to Coniston Avenue is closed because of this.

If anyone has information regarding the crash, officers ask you to contact them at (203) 346-3975.

