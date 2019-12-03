Closings
There are currently 47 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Teen injured in 2015 bus crash awarded $23M in damages

New Haven

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has awarded more than $23 million in damages to an autistic teenager who suffered severe head injuries when his school bus crashed into a tree.

Gabriel Goncalves, of Wolcott, was a sixth-grader at the time of the June 2015 crash. The bus driver told investigators he swerved to avoid a car that had veered into his lane.

Lawyers for his family argued that the injuries robbed the boy of a future, changed his personality and reversed any progress he had made learning to function with autism.

Lawyers for the defendants, including the bus driver and the bus company, said the boy’s symptoms after the crash, including aggression and behavioral decline, were caused by autism and not his injuries. They either declined comment or couldn’t be reached.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Teen injured in 2015 bus crash awarded $23M in damages

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen injured in 2015 bus crash awarded $23M in damages"

Waterbury community comes together to help victims of earthquake in Albania

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury community comes together to help victims of earthquake in Albania"

Central CT gets first real taste of wintry weather this season

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Central CT gets first real taste of wintry weather this season"

Ansonia Police give update on homicide, missing 1-year-old girl

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ansonia Police give update on homicide, missing 1-year-old girl"

FBI, state police investigating suspicious death and searching for missing 1-year-old Ansonia child

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI, state police investigating suspicious death and searching for missing 1-year-old Ansonia child"

New Haven Mayor Harp talks time in office, contentious campaign against Elicker

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Mayor Harp talks time in office, contentious campaign against Elicker"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss