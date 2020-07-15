 

Teen injured in Waterbury drive-by shooting on Cooke Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old male was injured in a drive-by shooting in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon.

Police say around 4:50 p.m. police were called to Cooke Street at Pine Street for reports of a drive-by shooting.

A 17-year-old male was struck in the leg. He has non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and is listed in stable condition after being transported to the hospital.

Detectives and forensics responded to assist. It is an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at 203-574-6941

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

