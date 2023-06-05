WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents from Ecuador have been reunited with their teenage son, Bryan Calle, who is fighting for his life at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Segundo and Rosa Calle were granted six-month visas and arrived Sunday to be by 17-year-old Bryan’s hospital bedside.

They said their son has brain swelling and is intubated with a medically induced coma — more than one week after he was victim of a hit-and-run crash in Waterbury. The family says Bryan was on his way home from work when the crash happened.

“It was hard seeing my son in that state,” Segundo said. “But I have confidence in God because the first day they gave me the diagnosis, he only had 1% chance of living.”

According to court documents obtained by News 8, Bryan was riding a motorized scooter just after midnight on May 26 when 58-year-old John Egan hit the teen with his car near West Main Street and Highland Avenue.

Earlier that day, Egan had 14 alcoholic drinks while at Western Hills Golf Course, then drove to a bar called The Cave on East Main Street and ordered two more beers, according to the arrest warrant.

“What I would say to [Egan] is only God can liberate you, because if he did commit this accident for the first time, I know his heart must be shattered,” Segundo said.

The family said Bryan came to the U.S. from Ecuador in January to follow his American dream and go to school.

“The situation in [Ecuador] is not well,” Segundo said. “So, he decided to immigrate to this country because he wanted to become somebody in this life.”

The Calle family is praying for a miracle.

“We won’t lose hope, and we ask that God lifts him and that he completes the dream he had,” Segundo said.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help the family with medical bills and travel expenses.

Egan has a court appearance scheduled for June 12.