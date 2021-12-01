Teen killed, another injured after car hits tree in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old driver was killed and an 18-year-old passenger was hurt in a single-car crash in New Haven Monday night.

Officers responded to Sherman Avenue between Harding Place and Ford Street at around 8:15 p.m.

Police found an Acura TSX that had crashed off the road. Officers learned the vehicle was traveling on Sherman Avenue when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old New Haven girl, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger, an 18-year-old New Haven woman, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released their names.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).