WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people, including a 16-year-old, were wounded after a shooting Monday night in Waterbury, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 8:23 p.m. in the area of East Farms Street and Walnut Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two gunshot victims, one being a 16-year-old boy and another a 33-year-old man.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries and are considered to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

