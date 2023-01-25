MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A teenager who was rescued from a house fire over the weekend is expected to make a full recovery, according to Meriden city officials on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Shan Brown was terrified when she opened her Ring Doorbell app and saw her home on fire — with her family still inside. Then, she watched as three good Samaritans broke down the door to rescue them.

The good Samaritans were able to rescue most of her family before the first and second floors burst into flames. It was a terrifying turn of events as Shan Brown’s brother, Mekhi McClean, was still asleep on the third floor of the home.

Upon arrival at the scene, two firemen were able to use a 35-foot ladder to break through a third-floor window to retrieve the unconscious teenager.

Mekhi McClean was brought to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx to receive hyberaric treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital, he was listed in critical but stable condition. News 8 learned on Wednesday that McClean is now expected to make a full recovery.

Officials said four firefighters were injured during the rescue. One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation, another suffered cardiac issues and two firefighters sustained burns that will require further treatment.

All personnel has since been treated and released from hospitals in the local area, according to the Meriden Fire Department.

Meriden city officials said the family has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community and is temporarily living in a local hotel while they secure housing.