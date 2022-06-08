NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in New Haven.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of St. Martins Townhouses on Goffe Street near Orchard Street. The housing complex is across the street from the Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Learning Center, which officials said was briefly in lockdown.

The teen was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. No word on the teen’s condition or if anyone is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back with News 8 as we will continue to update this developing story.