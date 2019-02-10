Teen sustains gunshot wound to his foot in New Haven

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A teen is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to New Haven police, on Sunday around 1:10 p.m., units responded to a report of a person shot on Quinnipiac Avenue between Essex Street and Foxon Street.

At the scene, authorities found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His injury was believed to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.