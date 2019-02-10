New Haven

Teen sustains gunshot wound to his foot in New Haven

Feb 10, 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A teen is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to New Haven police, on Sunday around 1:10 p.m., units responded to a report of a person shot on Quinnipiac Avenue between Essex Street and Foxon Street.

At the scene, authorities found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His injury was believed to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.

