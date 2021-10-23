Teenage bicyclist sustains serious injuries in Hamden hit-and-run

HAMDEN Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police are searching for the driver of a white sedan who struck a bicyclist in a hit-and-run incident on Oct. 20.

Reports say Hamden police arrived at Dixwell Ave. and Lexington St. on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Police say a teenage victim sustained serious injuries after being hit by the car.

The suspect has a Connecticut license plate, sunroof, rear spoiler, and possible minor front-end damage from the accident. The driver was described as a white man.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at 475-201-2127 or bferrara@hamdenpd.com.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay tuned with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for more details.