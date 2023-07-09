MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old arrested for a deadly stabbing Saturday night in Meriden is due in court Monday.

Police charged Josue Ortega-Torres, 19, with murder after allegedly stabbing Justin Sloan Sr., 44.

Officers found Sloan lying in the roadway of the 800 block of Hanover Road around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ortega-Torres was arrested Sunday morning at his home on Melville Avenue after a several-hour stand-off with police. He was charged with murder and is currently held on a $5 million bond.

Investigators said Ortega-Torres and Sloan did not know each other.

Police said Ortega-Torres has no prior criminal record.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. Jad Hadir at jhadir@meridenct.gov or 203-630-6250.