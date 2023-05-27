WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police identified a suspect in last week’s hit-and-run that critically injured a 17-year-old boy on a scooter.

Police named John Egan, 58, a suspect in Friday morning’s hit-and-run near West Main Street and Highland Avenue.

The boy was riding a motor scooter when he was hit by a maroon 2022 Cadillac XT5, which police said took off. The vehicle was later found unoccupied and taken into Waterbury Police Department custody.

Police said Egan is the vehicle’s registered owner, and authorities believe he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash around 12:05 a.m. Friday.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and an arrest warrant is being sought in connection with this incident,” police wrote in a statement.

The teen remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.