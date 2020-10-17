Teenager injured in shooting on Moreland Road in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting in the Beaver Hills neighborhood that left a teenager injured Friday evening.

Police said officers responded to the area of Ellsworth Avenue and Moreland Road at around 6:46 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired in the area.

Police got a call a short time later of a gunshot victim at a residence on Hobart Street near Whalley Avenue. Police and fire crews responded to the area and found a 16-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

During the investigation, detectives determined the victim and two other teens were walking along Moreland Road when an unknown gunman in a vehicle fired at the teenagers.

The teen was transported to the hospital, where he has since been treated and released, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.