Teens, police team up to clean up Waterbury city parks

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some teenagers in Waterbury are ending their summer by beautifying city parks.

It’s all part of the police department’s ‘Pal Park Corps’ youth employment program.

Police work with kids who are on juvenile probation and encourage them to better their communities.

As part of a community service project, the kids cleaned up city parks, restoring and beautifying them. School resource officers say it’s an opportunity to mentor young people in need of a second chance.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.