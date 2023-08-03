NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Three teenagers were involved in an incident involving a stolen car in Naugatuck and injured a K9 while they were apprehended by police.

On Tuesday, Naugatuck police were alerted of a stolen car in the area of South Main Street and Maple Street around 10 p.m. Police located the car a short distance away on Route 8 Southbound, adjacent to the Naugatuck River.

The car was found disabled and it was determined that the teenagers fled into the Naugatuck River to avoid police.

An officer and his K9 named Tommy initiated a track, and all three teen were located — two 17-year-olds and one 14-year-old.

While apprehending the teens, one of the juveniles assaulted K9 Tommy, which caused minor injuries to the dog.

K9 Tommy | Photo courtesy Naugatuck police

K9 Tommy helped recover and seize two facsimile firearms in the area.

Facsimile firearms | Photo courtesy Naugatuck police

The teens were charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer, while one of the teens was charged with illegal injury to a peace officer animal.

Two of the teens were released to their parents and one was transferred to the Bridgeport Detention Center.