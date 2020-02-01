Teens’ STEM skills put to the test at annual Yale Olympiad tournament

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — High schoolers passionate about science and engineering collaborated with those alike at Yale‘s 6th annual Connecticut State Science Olympiad Saturday morning.

The friendly competition welcomed high school teams from Connecticut and across the region to the Olympiad, where they were tasked to complete various projects offered at nearly two dozen STEM stations.

At Saturday’s tournament, many Yale students volunteered their time to oversee the activities, which included building functional wooden cars and assembling sturdy model bridges.

Brendan Herlihy, the director of the event, says all of the Ivy League schools around the country are now hosting their own Olympiad tournaments.

“It’s amazing as a teacher to see the kids get interested because of some really good coaches that are out there, and pursue it,” Herlihy said.

Initially, the annual event came to fruition when a group of Yale students who have attended similar Olympiads in the past decided to organize their own event.