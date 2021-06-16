‘That is not okay’: Community reacts to transfer of New Haven principal accused of using a racial slur

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been 48 hours since that controversial New Haven Board of Education vote and community members are not letting up.

The vote approved by the board on Monday confirmed the transfer and demotion of a principal accused of using a racial slur.

But community leaders say that is not enough.

Dori Dumas with the Greater New Haven Chapter of the NAACP is calling the measure simply unacceptable — adding she has been inundated with calls and messages from community members who say the transfer and demotion of this particular educator to another school is just a pass.

But some board members who voted yes are doubling down, saying the decision was ultimately that of the Superintendent and not of the board.

RELATED: Transfer of principal accused of using racial slur approved by New Haven Board of Ed

The NAACP Chapter President tells News 8 there needs to be more accountability when it comes to this decision making. Questioning why the educator in question wasn’t fired for that offensive and racist language, she says she’s concerned for the parents and students of Brennan Rodgers School and the next school where Principal Laura Roblee will eventually serve.

From what was revealed by Board of Education members, the use of the N-word was allegedly used by the principal following an anti-racism and diversity workshop.

She was placed on administrative leave and is now set to serve as an assistant principal at another city school here in New Haven. While the Superintendent of public schools Dr. Iline Tracey and Mayor Justin Elicker have doubled down on their support of this transfer, the NAACP is firing back — calling on the leaders of the city and the board to re-consider.

Dori Dumas, President of the Greater New Haven Chapter NAACP said, “giving a pass to someone who can use a racial slur like that who is a leader in the building, who people look up to and the message that it’s sending is that is okay and we’re saying strongly that is not okay.”

We reached out to members of the Board of Education who voted yes for comment.

A joint statement from both board President Yesenia Rivera and Vice President Matthew Wilcox reads:

We do see the harm many feel from this decision, and we do apologize. That said, we have the utmost confidence in Dr. Tracey’s leadership and in her decision-making.”

Superintendent Dr. Tracey stated Wednesday night: